Test your athletic skills in the Ninja Nook

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington shows us around the new spot in Lackawanna County for fun and fitness.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — You don't have to be a kid, or a gymnast, or even an athlete to enjoy this giant indoor playground.

"This is a place where your inner child can run wild. Whether you're 5 years old or 99 years old, there's something for you," Brad Eisele said.

It's called the Ninja Nook, and it's opening Thursday inside the Mayfield Sports Complex.

Brad Eisele and Alexis Martin from United Sports Academy showed us the ropes, and there's a lot to show.

"We have all types of recreational adventure classes which encompass the second-level ropes course, the rock climbing walls, the ninja course just like you see on TV with the warped walls, Olympic-sized trampoline, recreational gymnastics equipment. There really truly is something for all ages," said Martin.

"We even had a special needs camp that is interested in coming, so we welcome everyone. We're an all-inclusive facility."

You can also get a serious sweat on, whether it's an adult trampoline class or something a little more intense.

The Ninja Nook even hosted the Scranton Police Department SWAT Team for a training exercise recently.

"It is a good workout for anybody," Eisele said. "It tests your courage a little bit as well."

He's not kidding about that part. If you're ready to conquer your fear of heights, the ropes course, almost 20 feet off the ground, is a good place to start.

"That is probably the most heartwarming thing because that really was our goal to see someone face their fears in a safe way and just come out with such positive vibes," Martin said.

The grand opening of the Ninja Nook is Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open gym nights start on Saturday.