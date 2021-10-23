Test driving school buses in Lackawanna County

Anyone with a commercial driver's license was invited to test drive school buses at the Abington Heights Middle School.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — You could try your hand behind the wheel of a school bus on Saturday in Lackawanna County.

Rohrer Bus Service invited drivers with a commercial driver's license to test drive a school bus at Abington Heights Middle School near Clarks Summit.

It was part of an ongoing effort to recruit more drivers.

Rohrer, along with nearly every school bus service and school district in the country, is having trouble getting the drivers they need.

"We're looking for people to come out. Let's help get our children to school safely and back home again. The shortage has been through the whole nation," said Patty Mroczka with Rohrer Bus Service.

People who took a test drive were able to apply right away at the event in Lackawanna County.