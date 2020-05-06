Eateries move to outdoor dining

MOOSIC, Pa. — Lackawanna County is finally in the yellow phase of the governor's reopening plan for the state, and a diner in the county is wasting no time welcoming customers back.
Terry's Diner in Moosic set up outdoor seating in its parking lot for patrons since indoor dining is not allowed until a county is in the green phase.
We stopped by Friday morning and found several customers taking advantage of the tables.
This is the first day that people can eat outside at a restaurant in any county in Pennsylvania.
