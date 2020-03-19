Tents up at Geisinger CMC

Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton has set up tents to screen patients and for triage. All patients and visitors headed to the emergency room will be screened. The main entrance to the hospital is closed. If you need to get into Geisinger CMC, you have to use the Colfax Avenue entrance. Officials say they are getting the hospital ready for any surge of patients. And they want to remind you that if you believe you have coronavirus but your symptoms are mild, health care workers can screen you in the tents.The more serious cases will be led into the ER at CMC in Scranton.