Tenants missing after massive apartment fire in Dunmore

Four people were also hurt in Monday night's fire.

Several people are unaccounted for after a massive blaze in Lackawanna County.

This all started around 11:30 Monday night on 3rd Street in Dunmore.

Officials say four people made it out of the burning apartment building. Three were taken to local hospitals. One was flown to the burn center in the Lehigh Valley.

Others have not yet been found.

Crime scene tape is up and members of the county district attorney's office are on scene as well.

At one point, a porch on the building collapsed.

"It was pretty crazy my cousin actually lived in that apartment upstairs and it was kind of a death trap. I thought if there was ever a fire, you know, how people could get out," said Paul Mercuri of Dunmore. "I was just hoping everyone made it out that was my first thought and then the flames were shooting out the door, the front window, it was pretty crazy."

Neighbors say it was terrifying.

"The biggest problem, in all honesty, is the dense smoke going all the way up that fire even into Throop, I heard," said Christopher Lebesque of Dunmore.

