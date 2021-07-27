Tenants forced out, businesses closed due to structural issues in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three downtown businesses are closed and three apartments evacuated in Scranton after building inspectors found structural and safety issues.
The building is along North Washington Avenue.
It houses a Subway, Coal City Smoke Company, and Electric City Pizza.
All are closed and three apartments have been evacuated above the businesses.
A code enforcement officer says inspectors were called here for a sewage leak and found structural problems.
There's no word on the extent of the structural issues or how long that building will be closed in Scranton.