Ice is the big concern for most of the area Friday morning. That includes Scranton with its miles of streets to clear.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Ice will be the problem for much of the valley cities, including Scranton.

Temperatures are already taking a dive.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington is in Scranton all morning long on Friday to check out the conditions there.

Freezing rain here in Scranton. I’m hearing I-81 is starting to get pretty dicey. Just got a call from a friend who already saw two cars spin out @WNEP pic.twitter.com/3mLQPNEeV5 — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) February 4, 2022

