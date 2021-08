Newswatch 16's own Chelsea Strub hosted part of the telethon.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Viewmont Mall in Dickson City transformed into a TV studio on Sunday.

The mall in Lackawanna County was a satellite location for the American Cancer Society of Eastern PA's annual telethon.

Newswatch 16's own Chelsea Strub hosted three hours of the two-day telethon that was broadcast from Penn's Peak in Carbon County.

The American Cancer Society supports cancer patients and research.