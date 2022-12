On Thursday, the Tegna Foundation gave out an $8,000 grant to Archbald Borough veterans.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — 'Tis the season of giving, and Newswatch16's parent company, Tegna, is doing just that in Lackawanna County.

On Thursday, the Tegna Foundation gave out an $8,000 grant to Archbald Borough veterans at the American Legion Post 328 on North Main Street.

This is all a part of Tegna's community grant program to help address local community needs.