Teens with tractors pitch in to help farmer in Lackawanna County

More than a dozen teens brought their tractors to help plow the fields.

MOSCOW, Pa. — There were plenty of extra helping hands for a farmer in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

More than a dozen teens brought their tractors to the farm near Moscow to help plow the fields.

The teens say the effort is mutually beneficial since so many large-scale plowing events have been canceled because of COVID-19.

This is the second year they've gathered at this farm to help plow.

"Farmer Bob is really appreciative. We're really appreciative to him that he gives us the opportunity to plow his ground, you know? And it's just a great opportunity. It's a great hobby to get into. You meet a lot of great friends. You learn a lot of great things. It keeps us out of trouble!" said Tyler Yablonski, an organizer for the event.