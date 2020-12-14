Teens injured during fight in Scranton

One teenager was transported to a local hospital.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A teenager was taken to a hospital after he was stabbed Sunday afternoon.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 that a prearranged fight broke out just before 5:00 p.m. in Scranton, involving more than a dozen teens.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Bromley Avenue and West Gibson Street.

When officers arrived, they found two injured teens.

One sustained a hand injury.

Another sustained a cut to his head which officers described as "significant".

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but there is no word on his condition.