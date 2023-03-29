Teens arrested after allegedly showing gun outside school

Police were called to the area behind Scranton Prep's Loyola Field, where students were reportedly using the field at the time.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Three teenagers are in custody after allegedly flashing a gun at high school students.

Prep student-athletes were reportedly using the field at the time.

After a chase, all three were arrested.

Police say one of the teenagers had a stolen handgun.

The three suspects also face charges for allegedly stealing cars.