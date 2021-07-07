Teenager hit by dump truck in Scranton

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the Hill Section of Scranton to give them a call.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police are trying to find the red construction dump truck that hit a boy, 16, riding a bicycle.

Gianni Harris was hit Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Clay Avenue and Vine Street and then the truck took off.

The teenager is hospitalized with several injuries including punctured lungs, a broken collar bone, and fluid in his abdomen.

Police are looking for a red, newer model dump truck, possibly an F-350 or 450 with an Aluminum bed.