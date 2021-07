Surveillance video indicates the bike struck the side of the truck at an intersection in the Hill Section of Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — UPDATE: Scranton police say no charges will be filed against a dump truck driver after a collision with a teen on a bicycle earlier this week.

After watching surveillance video, police say that on Tuesday, Gianni Harris, 16, collided with the dump truck at the intersection of Vine Street.

Originally officials thought the truck struck Harris