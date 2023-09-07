Teen sent to hospital after crash in Lackawanna County

The car rolled over and ended up on a railroad bridge above the road.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Rainy conditions in Lackawanna County led to a crash that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Officials say the 17-year-old boy was driving on the North Scranton Expressway just before 12 p.m. when the heavy downpour happened and caused the crash.

The car rolled over and ended up on the railroad bridge above Court Street.

Officials say the teen will be cited for driving too fast for the conditions.

He is expected to be OK after the crash.

