x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Teen killed in crash in Lackawanna County

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday along Route 307 in Spring Brook Township.
Credit: WNEP

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A teen was killed in an early morning crash in Lackawanna County.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday morning along Route 307 in Spring Brook Township.

Officials with the Lackawanna County coroner's office say the 17-year-old victim, Kaden Rabender from the North Pocono School District, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and went down a steep embankment. 

Rabender died in the crash.

Officials have not said what led to the crash in Lackawanna County.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.

More Videos

In Other News

'Capouse Corner' unveiled in Scranton

Before You Leave, Check This Out