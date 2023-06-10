Teen killed in crash in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A teen was killed in an early morning crash in Lackawanna County.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. Saturday morning along Route 307 in Spring Brook Township.
Officials with the Lackawanna County coroner's office say the 17-year-old victim, Kaden Rabender from the North Pocono School District, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and went down a steep embankment.
Rabender died in the crash.
Officials have not said what led to the crash in Lackawanna County.
