Teen killed in crash in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A teen was killed in an early morning crash in Lackawanna County.

Officials with the Lackawanna County coroner's office say the 17-year-old victim, Kaden Rabender from the North Pocono School District, was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and went down a steep embankment.

Rabender died in the crash.

Officials have not said what led to the crash in Lackawanna County.