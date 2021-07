Officials say the flames sparked while cooking on a stove.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A teenager was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Scranton.

Fire officials say the 17-year-old was cooking at the place along South 9th Avenue around 11 Saturday morning when the stove caught fire.

The teen tried to douse the flames but was burned on his hands and legs.

A neighbor ran over and was able to extinguish the fire.