Teen charged with brazen auto thefts

Officials say the teen would meet car dealers he found online, assault them, then take off with the vehicle.

A 16-year-old is charged as an adult with a series of brazen car thefts in Scranton.

Ray'von Oliver of Jefferson Township is accused of, on multiple occasions, contacting car sellers over the internet and arranging to meet them.

Once he met his victims, police say Oliver would either shoot them with pepper spray or assault them and then steal the car.

He got away with two BMW's before he was caught, according to police.