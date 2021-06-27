x
Lackawanna County

Teen charged as an adult after stabbing in Scranton

Two people were injured but they are expected to be okay.
SCRANTON, Pa. — A teenager has been charged as an adult after a stabbing in Scranton.

Police say Jalil Devone, 17, and a 14-year-old got into a fight with two other teens Tuesday along Alder Street.

Investigators say that's when Devone stabbed one of the victims and hit the other on the head with the knife.

Both victims were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Devone is facing aggravated assault charges.

The other suspect will be charged as a juvenile after the stabbing in Lackawanna County.