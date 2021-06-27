Teen charged as an adult after stabbing in Scranton

Two people were injured but they are expected to be okay.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A teenager has been charged as an adult after a stabbing in Scranton.

Police say Jalil Devone, 17, and a 14-year-old got into a fight with two other teens Tuesday along Alder Street.

Investigators say that's when Devone stabbed one of the victims and hit the other on the head with the knife.

Devone is facing aggravated assault charges.