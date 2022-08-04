Teen admits to plotting attack at Dunmore High School

Four students who conspired to carry out a mass casualty attack on Dunmore High School were charged in Sept. 2021. One of them just admitted to two crimes.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A teen girl has admitted to two crimes related to a plot to carry out a Columbine-style attack on Dunmore High School, according to Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the 16-year-old admitted to aggravated assault and unlawful possession of weapons of mass destruction she made and is now considered delinquent.

It's not clear what punishment the girl may receive within the juvenile system.