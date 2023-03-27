Teeing up for golf season in Lackawanna County

Swinging into spring, golfers in Lackawanna County are ready for another season on the links.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — When the weather turns warmer, some people look forward to breaking out their t-shirts and shorts. For others, it's breaking out the golf bag that is the sure sign of spring.

Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington stopped by a course in Lackawanna County on Monday.

Jim Mitchell has a pretty good view from his "office."

"Does it get any better than that? That's the retirement dream, working at a golf course," said Mitchell.

And that office, Marjon Golf Course in Roaring Brook Township, is back open for the season, something golfers in the area have been looking forward to for months.

The man in charge of daily operations, affectionately called "Marjon Mike," was ready.

"People were here as soon as we opened the doors in the morning, and they were out playing," said Mike Goodwin from Marjon Golf Course. "By noon, one o'clock, there were people on every hole playing."

"We were fortunate this year, as Joe will tell you, we had a mild winter," added Mitchell. "So up here in roaring Brook Township, we usually start a little later, but we were fortunate enough this year. We started on March 20."

Golfer and employee Charlie Koytek has had more choices in golf partners over the last few years. His friends are picking up the sport.

"Definitely, COVID had a big impact on that. Just being stuck in the house having nothing really to do, getting out to play golf, there's nothing better to do during a nice day," said Koytek.

Golfers here have a new place to hang out before and after teeing off. It's called the Pavilion at Marjon.

"To come in, sit down, have a beverage, just enjoy the sights. I mean, you can see the players coming down nine from here. You can heckle them, cheer them whatever you'd like," added Mitchell.

"They have some live music here on some weekends, the owner enjoys cooking for the crowd. So it's a good time for all," said Goodwin.

Marjon Golf Course is open to the public 7 days a week.