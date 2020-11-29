TEDxScrantonWomen event held in Lackawanna County

The talk featured speakers on social activism, finance, economics, art and mental health.

Six women took the stage Sunday morning in Scranton for a TED Talk.

The TEDxScrantonWomen talk was held at the Ritz Theater and Performing Arts Center.

The event featuring speakers on social activism, finance, economics, art and mental health.

The event had a limited audience so social distancing could take place.

Speakers we spoke with say it's important for them to share their stories with others to spread the message that women are fearless.

"I'm just very thankful that I was chosen to do this and I hope that empowers other people to believe that their story is important and them sharing that creates a generational change," said speaker Joy Zavada.

A TEDxWomen event is a TEDx event that celebrates different ideas from a range of disciplines, either given by or relating to women.

The event was hosted by Mayor Paige Cognetti of Scranton.

The full list of speakers for the event:

Savannah Drummond, Social Activist

Caroline Jones, Financial Advisor

Mary Kuna, Economic Developer

Joy Zavada, Visual Artist, Triathlete

Joella Smith, Mental Health Case Manager