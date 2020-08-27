Technology shortage impacts Scranton Students

The district, which is set to start virtual learning on September 8, ordered 10,000 Chromebook computers, but only 1,700 were received.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Some students in the Scranton School District who are set to begin virtual learning, may be starting without one major tool: a Chromebook.

The district, which is set to start virtual learning on September 8, ordered 10,000 Chromebook computers, but only 1,700 were received.

District Superintendent Missy McTiernan, tells Newswatch 16:

"We will start by issuing one Chromebook to each family in our district that requests one. We have also encouraged students and families to utilize their own chrome books or laptops if they have a device available. For students and families that do not have internet access or a device, teachers will provide specific instructional materials and packets weekly that will be available at our facilities. When our Chromebook order is received, all students will be provided a district Chromebook."

The superintendent says teachers will provide specific instructional materials and paper packets weekly that will be available at their school's facility for students who do not have internet access or a device.

At Scranton High School, administrators are handing out Chromebooks. They tell Newswatch 16 they're doing everything they can to make sure students are prepared for the start of the school year.

"The school year will definitely look a lot different as we get going here in the next couple weeks," said Scranton High School Principal John Coyle. "It's a marathon and not a sprint so we want to make sure that our kids understand exactly what needs to be done every day for every class."

Parents who were picking up Chromebooks say if they can only get one per household, they are going to have to make it work.

"We'll try to work their schedule with two using one book. You know we have to do everything we can to make sure they get their education," said Letna Yasrael, a parent.