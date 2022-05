The school in Lackawanna County closed back in 2005.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Demolition is finally underway on an old school in Lackawanna County.

Crews began tearing down the former St. Rose/Sacred Heart High School in Carbondale Thursday morning.

The school along Church Street has been empty since closing in 2005.

There is no word on what is planned for the property.