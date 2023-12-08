This year's Team Allied Services and You campaign kicked off its annual 5k at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Scranton Saturday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a quick start to the Team Allied 5k and All Abilities Walk that began around the track at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Scranton.

Runners and supporters came together to not only run but raise funds and awareness for the patients at Allied Services.

Bringing out experienced runners and first-timers.

"Oh, it's so much better with a group of people; you get that adrenaline going, and everybody's trying to push each other, it's just great," said Bob McHugh, Archbald.

Bob McHugh of Archbald and a few others trained for this 5k with running coach and member of Team Allied Lynn Dzielack.

"And we showed up every day, and the culmination race was today, and here we are. Jackie did her first 5k," said Lynn Dzielak, Throop.

But it turns out Lynn has much more to run for than her running students, she's running for her sister, too.

"Heather has benefitted from allied services vocation service for more than 20 years, and she is just over the moon she is going to be participating in the walk today. I am proud of you," said Dzielack.

The 5K All-Abilities Walk carries on Allied Services' mission of inspiring fitness, challenging disabilities, and changing lives.

Allasondra Dixon of Taylor says her daughter Evie is proof that Allied follows through on all three.

"So this is amazing. This is one of our favorite events every year. Evie looks forward to it because it's, as she calls it, her race. She can get to come out here, she gets to show everybody that she can do all the things that she could do, and you get to see everybody every year in the progress they have made, so it's so exciting to come out every year," said Allasondra Dixon, Taylor.

This is only the beginning of the 14th year of the campaign; to learn more about Team Allied Services, click here.