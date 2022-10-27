Teaching pedestrians safety in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials are urging people to practice pedestrian safety.
PennDOT, along with the University of Scranton, hosted the event to educate students and the public about safety.
"You should stop, you should look left, you should look right, and you should not walk out into traffic. It seems rather simple, but we don't want people to think just because the lights are flashing that, they can walk out into the street. So we're trying to emphasize that, " said Mark Murphy, University of Scranton Safety Committee.
New flashing lights and crosswalks were installed on Mulberry Street in Scranton.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.