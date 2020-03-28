Teachers parade through Scranton to see students

"I think it's a wonderful thing to do, it gets the kids out of the house gets them fresh air.Of course keeping our six feet distancing away. She was thrilled to come out here and do this today," said Kristi Kozloski.



"What was the most surprising is that we made signs and we wanted to greet our kids and surprise them and they were out, in front of their houses on their porch holding signs for us. So as much as we miss them, we know they miss us too," said Principal Mina Ardestani.