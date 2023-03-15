Teacher's aide accused of filming a student with special needs will be 'terminated'

A former employee with the Valley View School District will not be allowed to resign from her position.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — A former employee with the Valley View School District will not be allowed to resign from her position; she's officially being terminated.

That was revealed at the school board's workshop.

Cala Tolerico is accused of filming a student with special needs while the child was using the bathroom.

Tolerico, a paraprofessional at the school, then allegedly posted the video on social media.

Her termination will be voted on at next week's regular school board meeting of the Valley View School District.

