Parade honors fallen soldiers in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, Pa. — In the Lackawanna County community of Taylor.
Monday's Memorial Day parade started along Union Street then continued to the Taylor Community Center, the home of a veterans memorial.
Organizers say the parade is the least they can do to show appreciation.
"There's so many of our people that have passed, fought for our country, and gave the ultimate sacrifice. We owe them this honor to do this little thing, it's not a big deal, you think of what they did," said Ron Breithaupt, American Legion Post 306.
The parade in Taylor wrapped up with a wreath-laying ceremony.
