Taxi driver attacked in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are investigating after a taxi driver says he was attacked on the job.

The driver from Burgit's Electric City Taxi told officers he was driving a woman to her home on Wood Street Sunday night and that she kept yelling at him for making wrong turns.

When they got to the house, two men came out, opened up the cab door, and started hitting the driver.

The man suffered injuries to his face and shoulder.