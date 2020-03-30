Tax deadline months away, but people want those federal checks

Many people strapped for cash are hoping for stimulus checks as soon as possible.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The threat of COVID-19 has shut down businesses all over Pennsylvania, leaving thousands of people out of work and in need of money.

The government extended the deadline to file taxes, both personal income and federal, until July 15, but many people are doing it right now.

"We've been calling our clients and saying, 'Hey listen in this unprecedented time, the tax deadline has been pushed back, you can wait and make an appointment when it's back to normal, we have ways to file now.' A lot of people say to us, 'Well, I really need the money now,'" said Mark Mihalka of Liberty Tax.

Last week, federal lawmakers approved a plan to give Americans money in the midst of this coronavirus crisis. People are hoping to get those federal stimulus checks as soon as possible.

"For a single person, you could get up to $1,200, for a married filing jointly, up to $2,400. That's without children. If you have children under the age of 17, you're getting an additional $500 for them. Now, there are income limits, that's where it gets tricky," said Mihalka.

Some tax offices are offering virtual services, so you do not have to go inside the business, but if you do, there are precautions.

At Mihalka's offices from Hazleton to Carbondale, desks are doubled up so people can stay six feet apart, and the offices are disinfected.

"A lot of people couldn't use our remote services or have the technology to do that, so we have drop-off services now. We've limited our hours to try to keep it safe," added Mihalka.