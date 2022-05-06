Tattoo fundraiser for artist fighting cancer

MOOSIC, Pa. — A fundraiser for a woman fighting cancer attracted dozens of people in Scranton.
Karlee Patton is a tattoo artist at Art Rage Tattoo along Birney Avenue. She is currently fighting breast cancer.
So her coworkers at the shop decided to help. For Sunday only, tattoos are $50 each. You can pick a design off of premade flash sheets.
No appointment is needed. All the proceeds will go to Karlee Patton's medical bills.
The event goes until 8 p.m. Sunday night in Moosic.
If you want to donate, but don't want a tattoo, you can do so by clicking here.
