Tattoo fundraiser for artist fighting cancer

The fundraiser was held at Art Rage Tattoo along Birney Avenue in Moosic on Sunday.

MOOSIC, Pa. — A fundraiser for a woman fighting cancer attracted dozens of people in Scranton.

Karlee Patton is a tattoo artist at Art Rage Tattoo along Birney Avenue. She is currently fighting breast cancer.

So her coworkers at the shop decided to help. For Sunday only, tattoos are $50 each. You can pick a design off of premade flash sheets.

No appointment is needed. All the proceeds will go to Karlee Patton's medical bills.

The event goes until 8 p.m. Sunday night in Moosic.

If you want to donate, but don't want a tattoo, you can do so by clicking here.