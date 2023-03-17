Two very different St. Patrick's Day parties

All across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, folks were celebrating. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress stopped by two very different gatherings.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick held its 77th Annual Dinner at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Township, a tradition that goes back generations.

"It has family values, we get a lot of brothers, cousins, fathers that bring their sons, uncles, their nephews, so it's not only family, it's also community-wide too," said Charles Karney.

More than 500 people came out as a way to raise money for different community needs. Attorney Neil O'Donnell was awarded the friendly son's man of the year award.

"It was great and unexpected honor, and I have attended the dinner for years with my dad and even our grandfather, so it was very nice of the Friendly Sons, and I appreciate the award very much," O'Donnell said.

Over in Lackawanna County, The Celtic Women of Archbald celebrated the holiday.

For seven years, the ladies have come out to Barrett's Pub for a night of good company.

"It's a bunch of women just getting together and being proud of who we are and just very proud of our history and who we are," said Kelly Kudrich,

The Irish roots run deep in northeastern Pennsylvania, and groups like the Celtic Women of Archbald want to make their Irish pride known, especially for generations to come.

"We were born and raised here, and it's an older town, so we are trying to get all of the Archbald Irish back together and celebrate this holiday that we love so much," said Coleen Janeski.