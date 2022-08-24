Free concert held in Nay Aug Park

The Crystal Band performed; they are an all-volunteer brass band from Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a beautiful night to spend outside, taking in some music.

A free concert was held at Nay Aug Park.

Bands perform every Wednesday throughout the summer at the park.

The Crystal Band performed; they are an all-volunteer brass band from Lackawanna County.

Nay Aug Park also hosts free concerts every Sunday evening through October.

