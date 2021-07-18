Taking a trip on the PA ice cream trail

Sunday marked an important day - National Ice Cream Day.

You'll find no greater anticipation for a kid in summer than at an ice cream shop window waiting for their own scoop of happiness.

But, really, everyone's a kid at a place like this.

"Really great ice cream, and we love it. We come frequently, but we had to come today since it was national ice cream day!" said Dominic Mantei of Factoryville.

Faithful observers gathered at Manning Farm Dairy near Clarks Summit.

If the sun has set on National Ice Cream Day and you could not get a scoop, the state is making it easier for you to find places like this.

Manning's is one of five local stops on the Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail.

Owner Paul Manning says it's helped drum up business.

"We do have a pretty faithful local following, but we see people from as far away as Philadelphia, southeastern PA, upstate New York. So, it's been interesting. See them try the product and see how it fares," said Manning.

You can follow the trail south to Hillside Farms in the back mountain of Luzerne County. The Browns came all the way from Berwick.

"Oh, we love it! We love ice cream so much, and we're super excited to be here," said Sarah Brown.

"They come from all around. I know some people come here when they're going down for vacation, or if they're in the area for vacation, they'll come down here to get some ice cream, get some milk," said Conner Uter, an employee at Hillside Farms.

The trail is meant to highlight Pennsylvania's dairy farmers, and so far, it seems to be a sweet success.

Those who have already set foot say...