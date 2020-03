Scranton kitchen continues their mission to feed a hungry city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Volunteers handed out food to those in need at Saint Francis of Assisi Kitchen along Penn Avenue in the city of Scranton. Folks can stop by for one free takeout meal a day.

"I'm here pretty regularly, just about every day if not every day, there's been a slight increase. They try to make sure that the community is well taken care of," said Warren Leonard of Scranton.