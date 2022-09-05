Take the cannolis – and an umbrella – at La Festa in Scranton

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison shows us how the rain may have kept away some vendors, but it didn't scare away some hungry folks.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Rain was pouring off tents and splashing all over tables set up for la Festa Italiana on Courthouse Square in Scranton, but spirits were still high amidst those at the festival.

The wet and soggy weather may have kept some people away, but not all.

"Our plans were coming here anyway, no matter what we were doing. Rain or shine, we were coming to get some pasta. That was it," Maiya Bautista said.

"Well, I would've taken the crowds and the sun, but what the heck. This is what we got," Brenda Salai said.

A group of folks came from New York to fill their bellies from the tasty offerings at La Festa, and they weren't the only ones who braved the wet weather for some Italian specialties.

"The food is worth it. We just had sausage, lasagna, cannoli, gnocchi," said Sandi Lasky.

"They just have good pizzas, and I love pizzas. I had to have it. He's a true Italian, so we came down to get different pizzas," said Mitchell and Laurel Masco from Carbondale.

The rain put a damper on the last day of La Festa. Some vendors called it quits early, while others may have just sold out.

"Monday is always hit or miss. Sometimes they sell out, and with the weather, I wasn't too surprised," Bautista said.

Bautista said she specifically came to La Festa for some pasta from Piccochi's. She hoped she had the right idea coming for some food on the worst weather day of the Labor Day Weekend.

"I'm really happy about that. We came in, and I was like perfect. We get the pasta that we wanted, and we got it quick so we could get out of the rain."

Vendors we spoke with say despite the rain, the other days of the festival were great.