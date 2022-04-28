Take Back the Night march held in Scranton

The goal is simple, raise awareness of the prevalence of sexual assault and other types of domestic violence.

SCRANTON, Pa. — More than 100 students at the University in Scranton marched through campus this evening to rally against sexual assault.

Take Back the Night made its return to the Electric City after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Attendees checked out informational tables and activity booths.

The march also featured the Clothesline Project where each T-shirt signifies a different type of violence.

