Tactical rescue shuts down part of highway in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — First responders in Scranton had to shut down a part of the Morgan Highway to rescue a man who fell down an embankment.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters say they set up a rope ladder to pull the man to safety.

After coordinating with other first responders, they were able to find an access point leading to nearby railroad tracks and rescue the man there.

The city's assistant fire chief says they were dealing with icy conditions that made the rescue even more challenging.