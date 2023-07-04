Tablets given away in Carbondale

This is the third time the center has coordinated a tablet giveaway.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A center in Lackawanna County helped people get connected to the 21st century.

The Lighthouse Worship Center passed out free government tablets during its weekly soup kitchen event.

The tablets are to help lower-income people get access to the internet.

To receive the tablets, people had to show identification and proof of income.

Organizers say it's because the need in the community is so great.

"For getting jobs, there's so much access that people do need, even finding food resources. With access to the internet, you have so much more," said Milly Grason, Lighthouse Worship Center.

Organizers hope to coordinate another giveaway in the future.