Swatting incident under investigation

Police said a fake call to emergency services led to a large police presence in Carbondale.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Emergency officials from several local police departments, the Lackawanna County Sherrif's Department, and the SWAT team were called to Cottage Street in Carbondale around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators said someone called 911 and said a 17-year-old boy had assaulted his mother and was holding her hostage with a pistol.

Crisis negotiators were on the scene, calling for the teen to come out with his hands up.

After an investigation, it was revealed that the whole incident was a swatting situation.

Swatting is a hoax call used to send police and emergency services to a person's address under false pretenses.