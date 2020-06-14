Swatting incident under investigation

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Emergency officials from several local police departments, the Lackawanna County Sherrif's Department, and the SWAT team were called to Cottage Street in Carbondale around 2:30 a.m.
Investigators said someone called 911 and said a 17-year-old boy had assaulted his mother and was holding her hostage with a pistol.
Crisis negotiators were on the scene, calling for the teen to come out with his hands up.
After an investigation, it was revealed that the whole incident was a swatting situation.
Swatting is a hoax call used to send police and emergency services to a person's address under false pretenses.
Officers are investigating who made the fake call and say criminal charges could be filed after the swatting.
