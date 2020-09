The driver told police he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Police say an SUV hit two vehicles then careened into a house in Lackawanna County Wednesday afternoon.

Newswatch 16 found the SUV on a roll back, a GMC Denali in a yard and crumbled steps on a home along Laurel Avenue in Moosic.

Officers tell us the driver of the SUV said he had been drinking.