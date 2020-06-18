Dirt bike rider hurt in Scranton crash

An SUV and a dirt bike collided Thursday afternoon in Scranton, sending the rider of the bike to the hospital.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man on a dirt bike was injured in a crash with an SUV in Scranton Thursday afternoon.

It happened after 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and Hampton Street I the city's west side. The intersection and the nearest streets were closed for about two hours.

Scranton police tell Newswatch 16 the dirt bike was going the wrong way on one-way Hampton Street. The driver of the SUV was coming up South Sixth Avenue when he collided with the dirt bike. The SUV didn't appear to have severe damage, but the rider of the dirt bike was thrown off.

Neighbors tell us the rider wasn't wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

The neighbor who called 911 said he wasn't breathing when the ambulance arrived. He was taken to a hospital.

Neighbors say they hear bikes and ATVs all the time and were afraid something like this would happen.

"They're riding here all the time, illegal, no tags, dirt bikes, four-wheelers, up and down this road in the night. They're flying. Just the other day there was three or four of them that came down flying and doing wheelies down the middle of the road," John Bednar said.

Scranton police say the driver of the dirt bike is a 20-year-old man with serious injuries. He is currently at Geisinger-CMC in serious condition.