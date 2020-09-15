Officers say there is no threat to the public in connection with a suspicious death investigation in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police say they were called to a home along North Sumner Avenue 7 p.m. on Monday for what they are calling a suspicious death investigation.

The Lackawanna County coroner was also called to the house.

Police say one person is dead but they would not say who they or how they died.

Neighbors say the people who lived at the home were relatively new to the area.

"This does not happen here. This is a very quiet neighborhood. We all respect each other. It's a very sad situation," said Laura Salmons.