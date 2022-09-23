Suspects in deadly stabbing in Scranton headed to trial

Three teenagers are charged in connection with the deadly stabbing that happened back in June. The suspects were in Lackawanna County court for a hearing Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a full house for Friday's hearing at central court in Scranton. The victim's family on one side, and families supporting the three teenagers charged as adults on the other.

Back in June, Scranton Police and investigators swarmed the area around the Ice Box Complex on West Olive Street in the city.

An area was taped off where police say 18-year-old Tyler McKenna was stabbed seven times. He later died at a hospital.

Three teens were arrested; Amir Williams was charged with criminal homicide, Nahsyeis Williams and Sheldon Datilus were charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, and other charges.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors played surveillance video of the incident.

"It shows a very vicious stabbing. Three individuals involved in the altercation planned when they entered this to cause injury and as a result, someone lost their life," said District Attorney Mark Powell, Lackawanna County.

"It's been traumatizing. Not to say that even for the deceased's family, I would never want to see a child in that sort of predicament. I can't imagine what his mother is going through," said Janilela Anderson, mother of Nahsyeis Williams.

Janilela says that before the stabbing there was another fight during which Tyler McKenna and two other boys assaulted a friend of her son.

"He was beat by three guys, punched with brass knuckles, thrown on the ground like a piece of paper, that led over to Turkey Hill and assaulted by the same three men and was brutally stabbed once in the head and once in the back," said Janilela.

"The case is continuing to be under investigation but they failed to cooperate and refused to provide statements but the case is ongoing and continues to be investigated," said District Attorney Powell.

All three teens remain locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison and all three are charged as adults.