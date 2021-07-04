Suspect nabbed in Scranton gunfire incident

Police say the arrest was made after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon at the Hilltop apartment complex.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is under arrest in connection with gunfire at an apartment complex in Scranton.

Scranton police say, Trevon Owens, 27, faces aggravated assault and other related charges for his involvement in gunfire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Hilltop apartment complex in south Scranton.

Police say Owens fired gunshots into an open window of a residence on Thunderbird Drive after getting in an argument with a man who lives there.