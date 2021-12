According to the DA's office, the person cashed five checks at various Peoples Security Bank branches throughout the area.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office is trying to track down the person accused of cashing stolen checks totaling more than $13,000.

The thief allegedly showed a fake id with their picture on it but the information of the person to whom the checks belonged.

The suspect made off with $13,350.