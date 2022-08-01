Supporting the South Side Farmers Market in Scranton

The farmers market opened on Saturday along Cedar Avenue in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A farmers market in Scranton is just the ticket for those with new years resolutions to eat a bit healthier.

The South Side Farmers Market kicked off 2022 along Cedar Avenue on Saturday.

Local farmers had a little bit of everything including fruits, veggies, and bread to help make nutritious meals.

Though the best part might be helping to support local.

"Having things locally accessible without all the shipping and all the gas, transportation expenses, but also keeping all the money in the local economy. Supporting your neighbors, supporting your friends, the businesses, the local farms, and companies that are trying to keep employment," said Kelly Moore with United Neighborhood Center.

The South Side Farmers Market is one of the only farmer's markets open year-round in the region.