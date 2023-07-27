Support for North Pocono softball team

Kris Gager's son is in the same grade as some of these girls and says it's awesome to see the team have success at the next level.



“I've coached a bunch of those girls and root for them all the time. I want girls to be successful in sports and it makes me so happy for them.” said Gager





Wednesday, the team had a close game against Delaware, but were able to pull off a 2-1 win.



“It was definitely exciting. I was working so I was watching the highlights but it's really exciting and we're really proud of the girls.” said Thomas.



Addie Washko had a big game for North Pocono with a diving catch in the 5th inning of the game. Not only was the play featured on ESPN Sportscenter's Top 10 Plays.. it was number 1!





“We were watching top plays yesterday and she's awesome. I'm so happy for them.” said Gager.



“We obviously come from a very small area in Pennsylvania and just for them to get their moment in the spotlight I think it's great for them and it means a lot for our area as well. Good luck girls and Go Trojans!” said Thomas.



The wins keep coming for North Pocono, beating New Jersey in the semifinal round 8-0 Thursday. The team will play in the championship game against the team from New York Friday night.