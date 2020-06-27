x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

lackawanna-county

Supply drive held to benefit animal shelter

People were asked to drop off blankets, beds, collars, and cleaning supplies.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — The Clarks Summit Emergency Management Team hosted a food and supply drive all to benefit a local animal shelter.

People were asked to drop off blankets, beds, collars, and cleaning supplies to help out Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Donations were dropped off at Clarks Summit Elementary School.

"Support them all you could. The animals are hurting," said Artie Frank, organizer. "They could use, the employees can use all the help they could. Volunteers, donations, anything to help Griffon Pond."

Organizers here hoped to fill a few trucks with supplies for the shelter.

RELATED: Animal shelter offers online adoptions during outbreak

RELATED: Pet Adoption Resources